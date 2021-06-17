x
Hurricane

Invest 92-L: What to expect in your parish

Most impacts will start by Friday with the heaviest rain expected by Friday night through Saturday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for severe weather as Invest 92-L treks north towards the state. 

Here are the expected impacts by parish as the tropical disturbance heads north. Changes remain possible as the system remains unorganized.

New Orleans Metro

(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)

  • Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph 
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • Storm Surge: 1-3 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
  • Rainfall: Less than 6-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

St. Tammany

  • Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph 
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
  • Rainfall: Less than 5-7"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 7-10"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Lower Jefferson

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 5-7"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Terrebonne & Lafourche

  • Wind: 20-30 gust to 35 mph
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 3-6"
  • Few tornadoes possible

St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption

  • Wind: 15-25 gust to 30 mph
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • Rainfall: Around 2-4”
  • Few tornadoes possible

Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS

  • Wind: 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph 
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet
  • Rainfall: Less than 7-10"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Washington

  • Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
  • Rainfall: 5-8"
  • Few tornadoes possible

Tangipahoa

  • Wind: 20-30, gusts to 35 mph
  • Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • Rainfall: 3-6"
  • Few tornadoes possible

