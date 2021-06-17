Invest 92-L: What to expect in your parish

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for severe weather as Invest 92-L treks north towards the state.
Here are the expected impacts by parish as the tropical disturbance heads north. Most impacts will start by Friday with the heaviest rain expected by Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain will be possible off and on through the weekend. Changes remain possible as the system remains unorganized.
New Orleans Metro
(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)
- Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Storm Surge: 1-3 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
- Rainfall: Less than 6-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Tammany
- Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
- Rainfall: Less than 5-7"
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard
- Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 7-10"
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Jefferson
- Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 5-7"
- Few tornadoes possible
Terrebonne & Lafourche
- Wind: 20-30 gust to 35 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 3-6"
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption
- Wind: 15-25 gust to 30 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: Around 2-4”
- Few tornadoes possible
Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS
- Wind: 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet
- Rainfall: Less than 7-10"
- Few tornadoes possible
Washington
- Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
- Rainfall: 5-8"
- Few tornadoes possible
Tangipahoa
- Wind: 20-30, gusts to 35 mph
- Storm surge: 1-3 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: 3-6"
- Few tornadoes possible
