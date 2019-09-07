NEW ORLEANS — An area of low pressure over Florida Panhandle is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, likely strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week.

The National Hurricane Center says once Invest 92L moves over warm gulf waters, environmental conditions could allow it to become a tropical depression late Wednesday or Thursday morning before moving west.

There are still differences in the forecast models with where Invest 92L will track. The GFS has it develop closer to land and not as strong. The Euro has it more over water and becoming stronger.

Both computer models agree that Invest 92L will move to the west over the next few days and become at least a tropical depression, possibly a tropical storm (Barry).

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.

Can't see the images? Click here.

Invest 92L Spaghetti Models

Interactive Radar

Invest 92L Stats

Gulf of Mexico Radar

Gulf of Mexico Sea Temperatures

Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get tropical weather headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.