JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating after volunteers helped bring nearly all of their pets into foster homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

On August 31, the shelter took to social media asking for help.

"STORM TROOPERS NEEDED!" read the post. "Our animals would love to ride out Hurricane Dorian in a cozy home-like yours instead of at the shelter."

The post took off, being shared more than 400 times as people tagged their friends and family members in the comments.

Storm Troopers fosters are given food, leashes and collars. They only need to provide shelter for the animal.

Two days after posting they needed help, the animal shelter shared a celebratory picture of volunteers happily hanging out of empty cages.

Jacksonville Humane Society

"You did it, Jacksonville!"

According to Lindsey Leyendecker with the Jacksonville Humane Society, 140 cats and 70 dogs were fostered.

The shelter thanked all the volunteers for their generosity and support. "We feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of such a king, compassionate community."

If you are interested in becoming a Storm Trooper foster, keep an eye on the Jacksonville Humane Society Facebook page. That is where they will announce if they need any more volunteers.

Any other animals currently at the shelter, such as ones with special needs, will be cared for by JHS staff.