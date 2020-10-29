x
Jefferson Parish assessing damage after Hurricane Zeta

Officials have stressed the urgency for residents to stay inside and off the streets with the threat of debris and power lines in the road.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Hurricane Zeta has made its way through Louisiana and is now on its way to Mississippi, but not before leaving behind a path of destruction. 

Downed powerlines, trees in the road and power outages have been reported across Southeast Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish is currently reporting about 84% of residents, 178,558 customers, without power to their homes.

Sheng is also encouraging residents to limit their water usage and not waste water by washing dishes, clothes or taking extra showers in order to preserve energy for the system to work properly.

The reported damage consists of a casino boat hitting the Kerner bridge, an apartment complex in Gretna receiving structural damage that left 25 people displaced, a home in Marrero caught fire and a pole that fell near Fire Station 17.

"It has been a busy night but the fortunate thing with prayers, we have been able to get through this night without serious injuries or death," Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

City offices will be closed tomorrow.

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office along with the Fire Department are waiting for daylight to begin assessing the damage left behind so that the recovery period can begin.

