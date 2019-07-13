NEW ORLEANS — 9:30 p.m. update: The number of power outages across Louisiana are falling after Tropical Storm Barry moves out of the state after making landfall Saturday morning.

There are 28,000 Entergy customers who remain without power in Louisiana, with the largest concentration in the Bayou Region parishes and the Greater Baton Rouge area, officials said.

Since Barry first started affecting Louisiana, Entergy has restored more than 235,000 customer outages, they said.

8,900 customers were still without power in Terrebonne Parish.

Cleco Energy officials report that at the height of Tropical Storm Barry roughly 63,000 customers across the state were without power. Now, the company has restored power to approximately 30,000 of those customers. 14,000 customers in St. Mary Parish remained without power.

The power restoration process is slowed because bucket trucks can’t operate in high winds, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a press conference Sunday night.

Nearly 74,000 Entergy Louisiana customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of customers are still without power in coastal parishes such as Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes that felt the brunt of Barry's impacts.

You can see the full list of outages and estimated restoration times on Entergy's Outage Map.

Entergy says a 3,900 member storm team is working to do damage assessments and restoration when safe to do so. For their safety, crews can not operate bucket trucks if winds are higher than 30 mph. Essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments and water systems will be prioritized when restoring power to communities.

Another 15,000 Cleco customers were without power in St. Mary Parish west of where Barry made landfall as a hurricane Saturday morning.

You can see the full lists of outages and estimated restoration times on Cleco's Outage Map.

By Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center had discontinued a tropical storm warning for Southeast Louisiana as the storm moved inland. Forecasters say Barry will move across central and northern Louisiana and then over Arkansas on Sunday night and Monday.

