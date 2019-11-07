NEW ORLEANS — Several southeast Louisiana parishes have announced mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of a possible hurricane landfall this weekend.

This list will be updated as new evacuation orders are announced.

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation below the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow for 6:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, for the area below the lock. With that, GLPC anticipates moving to GLPC Storm Phase IV: Mandatory Evacuation for Port Fourchon at that time.

Curfew - Lafourche Parish also starts at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 8 a.m. Saturday.

In the City of Thibodaux, the curfew starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 6 a.m.

Jefferson Parish

A mandatory evacuation order for the Town of Grand Isle will go in effect at 12 p.m. Thursday. Grand Isle Police Department will be enforcing a 10 pm curfew.

A mandatory evacuation order will go in effect at 2 p.m. Thursday for lower-lying Lafitte, Barataria, Crown Point and the Town of Jean Laffitte.

Plaquemines Parish

A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and the area south of the Oakville Floodgate to Venice, Louisiana.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Belle Chasse Auditorium for residents and their pets.

St. Charles Parish

A voluntary evacuation order is now in effect for residents in low-lying areas that generally have issues with flooding during heavy rain and storm surge events.

Parish officials did not specify which areas of the parish were under the evacuation order.

St. John The Baptist Parish

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents in low-lying areas including:

-Pleasure Bend

-Frenier Landing

-Akers

-Peavine Rd.

-Areas that generally have issues with flooding during heavy rain events

Terrebonne Parish

A voluntary evacuation is in place for residents living below the floodgates.

A shelter has been set up at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street.

Curfew - A mandatory curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Orleans Parish

A non-mandatory curfew is in effect for Orleans Parish since 8 p.m. Friday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks residents to stay in shelter overnight.





Evacuation Centers

The Red Cross has set up evacuation centers in three parishes for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond Westside Montessori School

2500 West Park Ave. Hammond, LA. 70401

Washington Parish

Franklinton High School

1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA

Bogalusa High School

100 MJ Israel Drive, Bogalusa, LA

St. Helena Parish

Saint Helena College and Career Center

14340 LA 37, Greensburg LA, 70441

Pearl River High School

39110 Rebel Ln

Pearl River, LA 70452

