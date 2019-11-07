NEW ORLEANS — Several southeast Louisiana parishes have announced mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of a possible hurricane landfall this weekend.

This list will be updated as new evacuation orders are announced.

Lafourche Parish

A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for all of Golden Meadow and areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock.

Jefferson Parish

A mandatory evacuation order for the Town of Grand Isle will go in effect at 12 p.m. Thursday.

A mandatory evacuation order will go in effect at 2 p.m. Thursday for lower-lying Lafitte, Barataria, Crown Point and the Town of Jean Laffitte.

Plaquemines Parish

A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and the area south of the Oakville Floodgate to Venice, Louisiana.

