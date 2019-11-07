NEW ORLEANS — Barry's center moved over Louisiana on Sunday morning and is expected to move over Arkansas overnight and into Monday.

In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to become a tropical depression as it loses energy while moving over land Sunday. Barry's maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph as of 7 a.m. CDT Sunday. But forecasters say the flood threat will continue, partly because of the slow movement of the storm.

It was moving across Louisiana Sunday morning at about 6 mph.

Lafourche Parish

A mandatory evacuation has been lifted for areas south of Leon Theriot Locks in Golden Meadow.

Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle, Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria and the Town of Jean Lafitte remain under mandatory evacuation. Grand Isle’s curfew remains in place from dusk to dawn.

Plaquemines Parish

Mandatory evacuation has been lifted

St. Charles Parish

A voluntary evacuation order is now in effect for residents in low-lying areas that generally have issues with flooding during heavy rain and storm surge events.

Parish officials did not specify which areas of the parish were under the evacuation order.

St. John The Baptist Parish

A voluntary evacuation order has been lifted for residents in Pleasure Bend, Peavine Road, Fenier, Akers and low lying areas that normally flood.

Terrebonne Parish

A mandatory evacuation has been lifted for areas along Louisiana Highway 315 and Brady Road south of the Falgout Canal.



