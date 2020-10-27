List: Zeta evacuations parish by parish

Parishes have issued both Mandatory and Voluntary evacuations for their residents.

NEW ORLEANS — As Hurricane Zeta continues to head towards Southeast Louisiana, many parishes are taking precautions and alerting residents that would be most affected to get to safety before the storm makes landfall.

Parishes have issued both Mandatory and Voluntary evacuations for their residents.

Officials are anticipating heavy rainfall, storm surge with elevated tides and strong winds.

Some roadways may also be closed and blocked off to keep residents from driving onto dangerously flooded streets and getting stranded.

Residents are also asked to remove any hazardous material that can possibly be blown away by the high winds as well as tie down all outside equipment.

Here is a list of evacuations ahead of the storm:

Jefferson Parish

A mandatory evacuation has been called on Grand Isle for all residents, effective at noon Tuesday.

A curfew has been established starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A vuluntary evacuation advisory has been issued for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria. The advisory is set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Lafourche Parish

No evacuation orders have been issued for Lafourche Parish ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

Plaquemines Parish

Effective 8 a.m., Wednesday, voluntary evacuations are being advised for the following areas:

The entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish

West Bank of Plaquemines Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.

The Plaquemines Parish Evacuation Shelter will be activated starting at noon Wednesday.

Orleans Parish

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for areas outside the levee protection area, including Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou and Venetian Isles.

