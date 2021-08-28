List: Hurricane Ida Curfews

Several Parishes have issued curfews that go into effect Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

Mandeville

Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced a midnight curfew starting Saturday.

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish will begin a parish-wide curfew at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will continue until further notice while the storm passes.

A grace period until 7 p.m. Saturday will allow all employees to get home after businesses close. All essential employees must carry identification indicating their reason for being out after that.

Plaquemines Parish

A nightly curfew will goes into effect Saturday, from sunset until sunrise in the areas under a mandatory evacuation.

This includes the entire eastbank of the parish and parts of its westbank.

Terrebonne Parish

A parish-wide curfew will go into effect in Terrebonne Parish at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.