List: School Closure parish-by-parish

Here is a list of the schools and systems that are closing due to the threat of tropical weather in southeast Louisiana this week.

NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say it looks like two hurricanes could hit southeast Louisiana within two days. Forecasters say Marco and Laura are both projected to approach the Gulf Coast at or close to hurricane force. Marco could make landfall Monday afternoon and Laura on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Charles Parish

All public schools closed Monday-Thursday

Jefferson Parish

Archbishop Rummel High School will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, the school announced Saturday evening.

School Closure Announcement:



Due to the expected tropical weather, Catholic schools will be closed Mon., Aug 24, and Tues, Aug 25.



— Archbishop Rummel HS (@ArchRUMMEL) August 23, 2020



Need to add a school to this list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com from a verified school email address.

