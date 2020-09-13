List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

NEW ORLEANS — The focus on tropical systems now shifts to Tropical Storm Sally which has been projected to become a hurricane as it approaches Southeast Louisiana by early Tuesday shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Sally is expected to grow stronger on its path to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Mississippi border late Wednesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday after a briefing from the National Weather Service, urging Louisianans to take the storm seriously.

“While we ultimately don’t know where Sally will make landfall, much of Southeast Louisiana is in the storm’s cone and the risk of tropical storm force or hurricane strength winds continues to increase. Please stay weather aware for the next several days and heed the directions of your local officials. This storm has the potential to be very serious,” Gov. Edwards said. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.”

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

St. Bernard Parish

Self sandbagging will be available Sunday morning beginning at 8 a.m., going on until sand runs out

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.

Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette.

OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux.

Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.

Plaquemines Parish

Beginning at 10 a.m., parish-wide sandbag locations will be open, but residents should bring their own shovels and only take what they need. Bags will be provided.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

• Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building — 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037)

• Port Sulphur YMCA — 278 Civic Dr, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

• Buras YMCA — 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

• Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School — Oiler Dr #1, Boothville, LA 70038

• Davant Community Center — 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040

• Braithwaite Auditorium, —1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

St. James Parish

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, sand and bags will be available. Residents are asked to bring a shovel to fill sandbags at the following locations:

Grand Point Fire Station —32122 LA-642, Paulina, LA 70763

Vacherie Fire Training Center —29126 Health Unite St, Vacherie, LA 70090

Kingview Fire Station — 8120 Kingview St, St. James, LA 70090

Orleans Parish

Sandbags will be available at the following locations on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Arthur Monday Center — 1111 Newton St.

Dryades YMCA — 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Milne Recreation Center — corner of Franklin and Filmore Avenues

Former Walmart and Sam's parking lot — 6901 Bundy Rd.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government will open six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. There will be someone on-hand to help the elderly and/or disabled at each location.

The locations will be open Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Tammany Parish Government - Building — 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn — 34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La.

The Old Levee District Site — 61134 Military Road (Hwy 190), Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn — 63119 Highway 1090, Pearl River, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn — 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn — 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington, La.

St. John Parish

Sandbag sites will open Sunday9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Self-Serve Sandbag Locations:

St. John Community Center — 2900 US-51, Laplace, LA 70068

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) — 105 Firehouse Ln, Reserve, LA 70084

Ezekiel Jackson Park —130 Historic Main St, Reserve, LA 70084

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard

Wallace Fire Station

Lucy Fire Station

Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled: (Limit 10 pre-filled)

425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace





