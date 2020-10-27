List: Zeta school closures parish by parish

Here is a list of the schools and systems that are closing due to the threat of tropical weather in southeast Louisiana this week.

NEW ORLEANS — Here is a list of the schools and systems that are closing or reopening due to the threat of tropical weather in southeast Louisiana this week.

Need to add a school to this list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com from a verified school email address.

Orleans Parish

- University of Holy Cross (Closed Wednesday, TBA Thursday)

Jefferson Parish

- Concordia Lutheran (Closed Wednesday)

Lafourche Parish

- Public schools closed for in person Wednesday (virtual classes held), Thursday TBA

Plaquemines Parish

At this time, no schools in Plaquemines Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

St. Bernard Parish

At this time, no schools in St. Bernard Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

St. Charles Parish

At this time, no schools in St. Charles Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

St. James Parish

At this time, no schools in St. James Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

St. John the Baptist Parish

At this time, no schools in St. John Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall.

St. Tammany Parish

At this time, no schools in St. Tammany Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

Tangipahoa Parish

At this time, no schools in Tangipahoa Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall

Terrebonne Parish

At this time, no schools in Terrebonne Parish have announced closures ahead of Zeta's landfall.

