NEW ORLEANS - Thousands of people were without power as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The National Hurricane Center said Gordon struck about 10 p.m. and the storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday. It did not reach hurricane status.

Tropical Storm Gordon Important Links:

Breaking news video from across the Gulf Coast

Latest path, tracks and models for Tropical Storm Gordon

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

>

© 2018 WWL