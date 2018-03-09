NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm and Hurricane warnings have been issued along the northern Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm Gordon Important Links:
- LIVE Team Coverage with the Pinpoint Weather and Eyewitness News Teams.
- Updated School Closings List
- Track rain bands on our local radars
- Sandbag locations by parish
- Parish-by-parish preparations
Live video of Tropical Storm Gordon
Hourly Updates from around Southeast Louisiana
Latest path, tracks and models of Tropical Storm Gordon
_____________________________________________________
Download the WWL-TV app
The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.
With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.
We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.
You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.
We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.
To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)
>