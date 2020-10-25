LIVE: Latest paths, models and radar for Tropical Storm Zeta

Zeta is the seventh storm to put Louisiana in its cone of uncertainty this year.

Zeta is the seventh named storm with Louisiana in its cone of uncertainty. It is expected to become a weak Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before weaking as it moves north.

It is anticipated to strike the U.S. coast as a tropical storm.

Above is a constantly-updated weather loop of the tracks, models and Gulf satellite.

