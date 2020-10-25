LIVE: Latest paths, models and radar for Tropical Storm Zeta

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Zeta forms in the Gulf of Mexico, here is the latest forecast for the storm.
Zeta is the seventh named storm with Louisiana in its cone of uncertainty. It is expected to become a weak Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before weaking as it moves north.
It is anticipated to strike the U.S. coast as a tropical storm.
Above is a constantly-updated weather loop of the tracks, models and Gulf satellite.
