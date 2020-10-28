Live Blog: Hurricane Zeta forecast to be Cat 2 at Louisiana landfall

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds of 100+ mph in some areas.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Zeta, the seventh storm to take aim at Louisiana this year, is forecast to make landfall along the Southeast Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 2 storm.

While it is expected to be fast-moving with little rain impact, life-threatening winds are expected. Some areas could see 100+ mph gusts or sustained winds.

Local officials have announced evacuations, school closures and sandbag filling locations ahead of the storm, and are expected to give updates throughout the day.

10:25 AM

The eye of Hurricane Zeta is starting to become visible from onshore radar detectors as it speeds north towards Louisiana.

The storm is expected to pass directly over or just east of New Orleans sometime this afternoon.

10:15AM CDT: We are starting to be able to see the eye on our local KLIX radar. The eye of the storm is located about 160 miles from our LA coastline. Stay safe this afternoon and evening as #Zeta makes landfall! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/NQEjkERKni — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020

10:10 AM

Hurricane Zeta is maintaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to be a weak Category 2 or a strong Category 1 at landfall south of New Orleans.

The eye of the storm is expected to pass directly over the metro area, meaning winds could decrease for a time in the middle of the storm before whipping back up as the southern wall passes over the area.

9:50 AM

The Gretna City Hall and Clerk of Court's Office will both be closed Wednesday, but officials plan to resume service Thursday morning.

Trash collection in the city is also suspended until Thursday.

9:45 AM

According to the New Orleans International Airport's website, the last flight out of MSY will depart at :146 p.m. The last incoming flight is expected to land at 2:24 p.m.

If you've got a flight scheduled for you or a loved one today, check with the airline and the airport for any changes to the schedule.

9:30 AM

City Park in New Orleans is planning to close at noon ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

City Park will close today at noon due to hurricane Zeta. Please stay out of the Park during this time. pic.twitter.com/199lYnV5Am — NewOrleansCityPark (@NOLACityPark) October 28, 2020

9:25 AM

Here are the scheduled press conferences set for Wednesday so far:

9:30 a.m. - St. Bernard Parish

11 a.m. - St. Tammany

11:30 a.m. - New Orleans

1 p.m. - Gov. John Bel Edwards

9:10 AM

New Orleans

The New Orleans RTA will suspend service early because of the faster than expected approach of Hurricane Zeta. All transit services will shut down at 10 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East has also moved up its timeline because of the storm. The flood control agency will begin closing lakefront gates at 10:30 a.m.

Highway 39 will continue with its 10 a.m. closure.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish will shut down the parish’s public transportation system at 1 p.m. The last bus will leave Canal St. heading back to the Airport at 12:15 p.m.

All trash pickup in the parish will be suspended at noon, and residents with curbside trash are asked to move their cans from the curb after that time.

Oschner

Nonessential Oschner facilities will also close ahead of the storm. Starting at noon, Ochsner Health Centers, Ochsner Urgent Care clinics, Ochsner Therapy & Wellness Centers, Retail Pharmacy and Vision and Fitness Centers will all be closed

All Oschner hospitals and emergency rooms will remain open.

9 AM

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast sometime Wednesday afternoon.

It's a fast-moving storm and is expected to pass through the state by Thursday morning, dumping only a few inches of water in most areas. However, especially with Turbine 4 in New Orleans out of service, street flooding is a possibility and drivers should take caution.

Experts suggest you finish your storm prep by noon and get home to hunker down through the storm. Rain will likely start falling around 11 a.m. with winds picking up throughout the day.

But Zeta is expected to be a wind event more than anything. Winds of 100+ mph are expected in some areas, especially along the coast. Storm surge is also a concern, with several feet of surge expected along the coast and the shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

Right now, most Southeast Louisiana parishes are quiet as residents wake up and begin their final preparations.

WWL-TV will stay on the air on Channel 4 and online here throughout the storm, so stay tuned for the latest coverage.

