Live Updates: Sally forecast as Cat 2 at landfall, pumps arrive in Plaquemines Parish

Across southeast Louisiana, parish officials and residents prepared for high winds and potentially deadly storm surge caused by the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Sally formed Monday morning, rapidly intensifying from 65 to 90 mph half a day before forecasters believed the storm would become a hurricane.

According to the latest data, Sally will likely make landfall along the tip of Louisiana's coast before continuing north back into the Gulf of Mexico on a bath towards Mississippi.

Here are the latest updates from around the state:

12:20 PM

All non-essential St. Bernard Parish facilities will be closed through Tuesday, as well as all recreational activity.

Essential personnel will still be required to work through the storm.

Officials have said they are extremely concerned about storm surge and rainfall throughout the parish as Sally moves through the area.

12:15 PM

Pumps have arrived in Plaquemines Parish and are being placed where they will likely be needed once water from Hurricane Sally begins flooding low-lying parts of the parish.

12:05 PM

Plaquemines Parish residents are being urged to conserve water because of the threat of low water pressure to areas of the parish under mandatory evacuation.

Parish officials asked residents to avoid non-essential water use such as washing clothes and dishes.

Some of the pumps in the mandatory evacuation areas have been taken offline, meaning that lower than normal water pressure is expected until it is safe to bring all facilities back online.

Noon

All Southwest flights out of the New Orleans International Airport after 1 p.m. Monday have been canceled, along with all of the airline's flights Tuesday and some Wednesday morning.

Other airlines may follow as Sally's impact becomes more clear.

11:50 AM

All trash pickup for St. Charles Parish has been suspended as residents there brace for Hurricane Sally.

The parish has already been placed under a mandatory evacuation, but officials said Sunday that they expect many residents to remain in their homes to ride out the storm.

Sally has rapidly intensified Monday morning, with sustained winds of 90 mph detected. It is expected to be at least a Category 2 hurricane at landfall.

11:40 AM

Hurricane Sally is forecast now to be a Category 2 storm at landfall along Louisiana's coast. Meteorologists now say it could have 105 mph winds, and has the potential to further strengthen into a Category 3 storm.

If that happens, it would be a major hurricane.

The storm rapidly intensified into a Category 1 storm earlier than predicted Monday morning, and the National Hurricane Center says they expect more intensification as the slow-moving storm pushes towards the coast.

11:35 AM

All curbside recycling pickup services in Jefferson Parish have been canceled for Tuesday because of Sally's predicted impacts on the parish.

All four residential drop-off sites will also be closed during the storm.

11:30 AM

St. Bernard Parish officials expect a lot of water from Hurricane Sally. Monday, estimates ranged from 7-11 feet of storm surge, 6-10 inches of rain and winds of 40-60 mph with gusts up to hurricane strength

For a recent point of reference, they expect it to be worse than Cristobal earlier this year.

That means places like Hopedale, Delacroix, Yscloskey and Florissant will likely flood as Sally approaches.

