NEW ORLEANS - Residents along the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Gordon. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm Tuesday night near Biloxi, Mississippi. Here is the latest information on the storm:

6:40 AM - Jefferson Parish: pumps and drainage are ready for Gordon

Parish President Mike Yenni says 183/184 pumps are ready to go to defend from any rain that appears in Jefferson Parish. Crews will work through the night to make sure drainage lines are cleared ahead of Gordon's landfall. Sandbags are being placed to protect residents in low lying areas.

6:25AM - Plaquemines Parish: Our biggest concern is storm surge

Parish President Amos Cormier III says Plaquemines Parish's storm surge protections are more than capable of handling Gordon's impacts, but emergency officials are remaining vigilant.

6:15AM - St. Bernard Parish residents: rather be safe than sorry

Monday morning, residents in St. Bernard Parish began pulling their boats out of the water ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon. Most residents say they do not expect Gordon to be as bad as Issac in 2012, but they are still taking steps to protect their property.

The main concern is wind, with a chance of sustained winds in the 40-50mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

Storm surge in the parish is expected to get up to 3-5 feet.

6:10AM - St. Tammany Parish continues to distribute sandbags ahead of Gordon

Parish President Pat Brister said some roads in Madisonville are already seeing some minor flooding. Crews are watching river levels for other flooding. St. Tammany will continue to distribute sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon's landfall Tuesday night.

6 AM - Mississippi coast braces for Gordon's landfall as Hurricane

Residents along the Mississippi Gulf coast, especially in those in low lying areas, are preparing for Gordon to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Emergency crews are headed to the coast Tuesday ahead of the storm. WWL-TV reporter Jacqueline Quynh reports from Biloxi, Mississippi.

5:50 AM - Terrebonne Parish open, but still eyeing Tropical Storm Gordon

Parish public schools and offices are still open, but Terrebonne Parish emergency leaders say the residents should still expect to see tropical storm force winds.

5:45 AM - St. Bernard Parish braces for impacts from Tropical Storm Gordon

Parish President Guy McInnis speaks to WWL-TV Eyewitness News on what impacts St. Bernard Parish residents can expect Tuesday. McInnis also details what preparations St. Bernard is taking ahead of the storm.

5:30 AM - Tropical Storm Gordon takes aim at Mississippi Gulf Coast

The latest forecast track still has Gordon making landfall Tuesday night between 7 and 10 p.m. near Biloxi, Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane. That would place the metro New Orleans area on the better side of the storm, which could lead to a fairly nice day Tuesday locally. (Read more)

