Live Updates: St. John evacuation orders lifted, winds picking up

While the storm's current track is good news for southeast Louisiana, there is still a threat from storm surge and high winds.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Sally formed Monday morning, rapidly intensifying from 65 to 90 mph half a day before forecasters believed the storm would become a hurricane. But by Tuesday morning, Louisiana appears to have dodged the worst of the storm.

Sally was downgraded to a Category 1 storm overnight, after undergoing a rapid intensification Monday morning and afternoon.

According to the latest data, Sally will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast, bypassing Louisiana entirely. While that is good news for southeast Louisiana, there is still a threat from storm surge and high winds.

8:50 AM

Ominous skies are blanketing Bay St. Louis in Mississippi as residents there wait for rain from Hurricane Sally. The storm is expected to start dumping water on the coastal area later today, with landfall sometime in the next few days.

Water levels in Bay St. Louis are already rising from the storm surge caused by Sally.

8:35 AM

Out of an abundance of caution, the Jefferson Parish COVID-19 testing site at the Alario Center is closed Tuesday because of Hurricane Sally.

Testing sites around southeast Louisiana were closed Monday and Tuesday because of the threat posed by Sally. While officials aren't expecting a direct hit from the hurricane to the area, its slow-moving path is causing storm surge along large portions of the Gulf Coast.

ICYMI: The Alario Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is CLOSED today, Tuesday, September 15th due to Hurricane Sally. We will keep the public updated on our reopening plans ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QsGd9EoKeR — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) September 15, 2020

8:30 AM

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials announced the lifting of evacuations Tuesday morning as they continued to track Sally's path.

