Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

Into the evening, though, the waves were getting noticeably bigger. And as the wind from the distant storm continues to blow, it caused a much more serious hazard.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana.

Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.

Into the evening, though, the waves were getting noticeably bigger. And as the wind from the distant storm continues to blow, it caused a much more serious hazard.

All of Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi were under a fire "red flag warning." The National Weather Service said fire conditions were "critical". The danger is greatest in rural and heavily wooded areas.

Chief Chris Kaufmann with St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 said the region is facing a triple threat thanks to Hurricane Ian. It's been two weeks since the Gulf Coast saw any serious rain, and that, combined with unusually low humidity, means grass and brush can easily catch fire. Strong, constant wind from Ian can carry embers and help fires spread faster once they start. The conditions are a "perfect recipe" for wood fires, according to Chief Kaufmann. He said his firefighters have already had to put out several small fires in the last couple of days, including one that started when an ember blew from a burn pile and hit a wooden fence.

No large-scale burn bans have been announced so far, but residents are urged to wait before burning anything outside. "Let's give it a week, Chief Kaufman said, "to where we see some rain."