Long lines form for little available gas, food and drinking water

NEW ORLEANS — With Hurricane Ida's wrath gone, a new crisis is emerging in southeast Louisiana: access to food, gasoline, and building supplies to repair damaged homes.

Only a small fraction of service stations have power, and even fewer have gas to sell. Long lines for gas have been reported in several parishes. Some residents are even forming lines at gas stations that do not have gasoline, hoping that a shipment would arrive soon.

In one distribution location in Algiers that was offering food, water, tarps and the ability to charge cell phones, people lined up for blocks nearly two hours before it opened.

Gas stations have been trying to fill their fuel tanks to make gas more available in the New Orleans Metro Area after Hurricane Ida. Debris and downed powerlines are blocking roadway access to fuel haulers.

The combination of higher demand and lower production at Louisiana oil refineries after Hurricane Ida has left many gas stations waiting for gas, as well.

A half-dozen NOPD officers here responding to some heated conflicts at the pumps at a station with gas at So. Claiborne and Washington. Lots of action at the pumps, complaints of cutting. pic.twitter.com/E4YeJTwvf3 — John Simerman (@johnsimerman) August 31, 2021

Louisiana communities battered by Ida are now dealing with the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving 1 million people in businesses in Louisiana without power.

The entire City of New Orleans is dark and officials say they don't know when power would return.

