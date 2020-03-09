x
'Long road' to rebuild southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

Officials say more than 230,000 utility customers in Louisiana remain without power, and 137,000 people face water outages.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Power crews are working to restore electricity across storm-devastated Louisiana, road crews are clearing debris and thousands of tarps are being distributed to patch over wrecked roofs. 

But Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned his state’s residents Wednesday to be realistic about “the long road ahead of us” to recover from Hurricane Laura. 

Edwards urged people to follow the guidance of local authorities on when it’s safe to return home and stay there. 

The hurricane was blamed Wednesday for two more deaths in Louisiana, increasing the storm’s U.S. death toll to 21.  

