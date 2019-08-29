BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana emergency leaders are urging residents to monitor weather forecasts over the weekend due to possible tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gov. John Bel Edwards office said it will begin hosting conference calls with leaders in coastal parishes and the National Weather Service starting Thursday. The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has also activated its Crisis Action Team to help requests for support from any parishes.

“Because of the uncertainties with this system, it is important for you to stay informed and stay prepared,” GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said. "Keep your emergency supplies stocked. If you are traveling for Labor Day, modify your emergency plans to deal with the current threat. Make sure your family and business communications plans are in place to stay connected should conditions change."

Louisiana emergency leaders urge residents to check their emergency supplies and restock them if necessary. An emergency kit should include these items:

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered lantern

First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person

Form of Identification

Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide (Download at getagameplan.org)

Canned food and non-electric can opener

Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc.

Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness | State of Louisiana ALERT FM - Emergency Alerts + Award-Winning Weather App now available for iPhone and iPad in the Apple iTunes Store! Pre-Apply Online now for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( DSNAP). All low- to moderate-income Louisianians may be eligible for DSNAP benefits in the event of a natural disaster and should pre-apply now for benefits online or by phone.

Leaving mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a strengthening Hurricane Dorian posed an increasing menace to Florida on Thursday as it swirled toward a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters said the Category 1 hurricane is expected to bulk up into a potentially catastrophic Cat 4 with winds of 130 mph before broadsiding the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty this far out.

President Donald Trump said Florida is "going to be totally ready." He tweeted: "Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!"

---

More Hurricane Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.