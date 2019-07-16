NEW ORLEANS — A statewide burn ban put in place as Hurricane Barry took aim at Louisiana's coast has been lifted.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning announced that the ban, which was put in place during the tropical weather emergency, had been lifted at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Browning's office said that local government still have the power to order their own burn bans if necessary.

The remnants of the massive tropical storm have soaked parts of Arkansas, causing flash flooding in rural areas and prompting the shutdown of a stretch of interstate that links Little Rock and Dallas because of water on the road.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings through midday Tuesday for parts of Arkansas as the remnants of Barry drift through the state.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.