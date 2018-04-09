Tropical Storm Gordon is now forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane but will likely make landfall in Mississippi rather than Louisiana overnight Tuesday.

It's path has shifted slightly east after previously having Louisiana in a bulls-eye and may still scrape southeastern Louisiana when it comes ashore.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who activated his Crisis Action Team Sunday, warned during a press conference late Monday that Louisiana remains in peril despite the current forecast.

"(Gordon) remains a very real threat to Louisiana," Edwards said following a Unified Command Group meeting with his cabinet. "Just a small shift could bring (Gordon) to Louisiana."

Edwards activated the Crisis Action Team through the Governor's Office of Homeland Security.

The governor issued a statewide emergency declaration earlier Monday.

Gordon left the Florida Panhandle in a sprint with 50-mile-per-hour winds and a well-developed center, prompting the National Hurricane Center to issue hurricane warnings from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.

"They will be positioned primarily in southern Louisiana," he said. "The threat of severe weather continues to exit. There's every possibility that the storm could track back toward Louisiana."

Edwards said National Weather Service personnel have told him the southeastern Louisiana coastal areas can expect a storm surge of up to 5 feet.

"By 2 p.m. (Tuesday) we expect tropical force winds to be felt in southeastern Louisiana," the governor said.

Some leaders of southeastern Louisiana cities and towns have called for voluntary evacuations ahead of the storm.

All of southeastern Louisiana is under a flood watch until midnight Thursday with 4 to 7 inches of rain forecast.

That rain could track through northeastern and central Louisiana Wednesday and Thursday, Wheeler said.

Edwards said he will have another Unified Command Group meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a press conference to follow about noon.

He said all state offices are scheduled to be open Tuesday.

