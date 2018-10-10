NEW ORLEANS – First responders from New Orleans and across Louisiana are preparing to deploy into the path of Hurricane Michael.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, 20 personnel with water and structural rescue equipment will join about 75 firefighters and medics in the deployment.

Five crew members from New Orleans EMS will be apart of the group heading into the storm's aftermath. Last month, five medics returned home after being deployed to South Carolina for 16 days following Hurricane Florence.

The paramedics joined teams from other states in performing 14 technical water rescues, 648 evacuations by oat and 107 animal rescues.

Crews are expected to set out to the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Michael is a dangerous Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall near Panama City, Florida, Wednesday afternoon.

