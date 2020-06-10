x
LSU-Missouri game moving to Faurot Field in MO, report says

Sources reportedly told the newspaper a move was likely, but not confirmed, and that the Southern Conference is expected to have an announcement ready Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Saturday's LSU-Missouri game will likely be moved from Tiger Stadium to Faurot Field in Missouri because of Hurricane Delta's expected impacts on Louisiana, sources told the Advocate Tuesday. 

According to the report from The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, multiple sources have confirmed that the schools have been exploring multiple options for the game, including hosting it at different neutral locations such as stadiums in Houston and Arlington in Texas. 

In an official statement Tuesday, LSU's athletic department said officials were "closely monitoring Hurricane Delta." But the department said it had not made plans at the time. 

Sources reportedly told the newspaper that the move was likely, but not confirmed, and that the Southern Conference is expected to have an announcement ready Wednesday.

The news broke Tuesday evening, as Delta approached wind speeds of a Category 5 Hurricane. It is expected to be a Category 3 storm at landfall Friday or Saturday. 

