Father of LSU pitcher dies in tubing accident on Amite River

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man has died in an apparent tubing accident this weekend on the Amite River, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Keith Hilliard, 53, got off of his tube and went into the river trying to find something he dropped into the water. Deputies said Hilliard went under the water and did not resurface.

WBRZ-TV is reporting that Hilliard is the father of LSU baseball pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, who recently completed his senior season pitching for the Tigers in the regionals and super regional tournaments.

The Advocate reported that a spokesperson for LSU confirmed that the victim was Ma'Khail Hilliard's father.

His body was located some time later and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said an exact cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy, although deputies noted the situation appears to have been a freak accident.