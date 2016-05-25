NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm Michael is weakening as it moves over the southeast United States Thursday morning.

Michael made landfall just east of Panama City, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. It was the first Category 4 hurricane to ever hit the Florida Panhandle and was just shy of becoming a Category 5. As it moved onto land, it also became the first Category 3 hurricane to hit Georgia in 120 years.

Thursday AM #Michael Update: Winds are down to 50 mph and it is quickly moving NE across GA, SC and NC with heavy rain. #tropics @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/SJZ87oBmLd — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 11, 2018

Michael continues to weaken as it moves quickly through Georgia and South Carolina. Heavy rainfall will not be a huge issue because the system is moving very fast.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Leslie is still out in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Nadine is off the coast of Africa and will slowly weaken.

