NEW ORLEANS — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is telling people in the southern part of the state to be prepared for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Barry as it pushes northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

The agency says people in low-lying areas should have a plan to evacuate before waters rise.

Forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane and make landfall in Louisiana. Effects could be felt in Mississippi by early Friday.

MEMA says there's the potential for storm surge greater than 3 feet on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the south and central parts of the state could have heavy rainfall and flooding.

