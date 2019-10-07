NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says New Orleans will be protected as the Mississippi River is forecast to reach its highest level in nearly 70 years.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service predicts that the Mississippi River will spike to 20 feet at 1 p.m. Saturday due to storm surge from Potential Tropical Storm Barry. That is three feet above the official flood stage.

The river was expected to spike to 19 feet before severe thunderstorms drenched Southeast Louisiana with up to 8 inches of rain in some areas Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says floodwalls protect the city up to 20 feet, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the system can do more than that. Spokesperson Ricky Boyette said New Orleans is protected up to 25 feet.

"Our levee system can handle this water," Boyette said. "Right now, the Army Corps is working with the local levee authority to identify any low spots where we may need to flood fight."

A southeasterly flow from the tropical system will send higher levels of water up the Mississippi River. In most years, the river is usually below 10 feet at this point of the season and storm surge from tropical weather is not an issue.

The last time the river has reached 20 feet was in February 1950, when the Carrollton gauge topped out at 19.98 feet. That level was caused by normal spring floods and not tropical weather.

There is still a question about if the high water levels will cause damage to New Orleans' levees during the 6 hours that the water level will spike. The river is expected to return back to below flood stage once the winds change direction.

The highest recorded level for the Mississippi River at New Orleans occurred on April 25, 1922, when the river reached 21.27 feet.

