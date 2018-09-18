NEW ORLEANS – People in the Carolinas are now starting to pick up the devastation left behind after Hurricane Florence made landfall last week. Across the country, many organizations are looking to help, including some here in the New Orleans area.

One organization called SBP is sending people to South Carolina to assist those impacted by Florence. SBP is a recovery non-profit and their goal is to reduce the time between disaster and recovery. The organization is sending two teams to the Carolinas to help.

Stella Bartholet is one volunteer going to do mucking, gutting and mold remediation work. The teams also plan to help residents develop a path forward on how to handle life after a major storm.

The teams will also help residents avoid contractor fraud and unnecessary cost outlays.

Bartholet says she went to Houston after Hurricane Harvey devastated that area last year. She says she knows how critical the needs are when severe tropical weather strikes.

Duke Carter can be reached at dcarter@wwltv.com

© 2018 WWL