New Orleans assesses in the dark after Hurricane Zeta

Orleans Parish is currently reporting 180,152 Entergy customers with out power.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Hurricane Zeta is now a thing of the past for Hurricane Season 2020.

Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm and traveled Northeast leaving behind debris, downed trees and power lines, which unfortunately caused the first death of the storm.

The victim was described as a man who was outside removing debris and did not notice a live power line hidden in the leaves, he touched the power line and was electrocuted.

Mayor Cantrell stressed the fact that no resident should be out on the road looking at the damage left by the storm.

"Please do not assess any damages, leave it up to public safety officials to manage the damages caused by Hurricane Zeta," Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "This is not for residents to do them selves."

NOPD Chief Superintendent Shaun Ferguson explained that winds from this very powerful storm caused damage all throughout the city pointing out the many places where trees have fallen like Gentilly and in the East.

Orleans Parish is currently reporting 180,152 Entergy customers with out power.