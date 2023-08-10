NOAA heightens hurricane season prediction to 'above normal'

Record-setting warm sea temperatures increase likelihood of greater hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has increased their prediction for the ongoing 2023 hurricane season to an above-normal activity level on Thursday.

Scientists at the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center believe record-warm Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures are likely to "counterbalance" typically limiting atmospheric conditions associated with the ongoing El Nino weather pattern.

The prediction has doubled to 60 percent from an earlier forecast of 30 percent in May.

This forecast covers the entire six-month hurricane season that ends on Nov. 30.

NOAA's 2023 outlook includes:

14-21 ‘named’ storms (winds 39 mph or greater)

6-11 hurricanes (winds 74 mph or greater)

2-5 major hurricanes (winds 111 mph or greater)

*NOAA provides these ranges with 70 percent probability

These updated ranges include storms that have already formed this season.

“The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Nino and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season.”

In June, NOAA unveiled a new model to produce hurricane forecasts. The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System was put into operations on June 27 and will run alongside existing models for the 2023 season before replacing them as NOAA’s premier hurricane forecasting model.