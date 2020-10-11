Debris removal from Hurricane Zeta could last until December

"It looks ugly, but you know, what we can do?”

NEW ORLEANS — Storm debris removal is in full swing across the New Orleans metro area, But it could be well into December before all of the piles are picked up.

Two weeks after Hurricane Zeta blew through, fallen trees, branches and other debris line local streets and neutral grounds.

Powerful winds did significant damage to the tree canopy in Southeast Louisiana.

Residents on Lyons Street in Old Jefferson stacked their storm debris on the curb as instructed.

They hope it won’t be long before it’s picked up.

“It’s still piled up,” Marco Carazo said. “Some of the neighbors are complaining about it. It looks ugly. But you know what we can do?”

“I think they’re doing an adequate job,” Piero Caserta said. “They must have many, many areas that are worse than ours.”

Jefferson Parish debris removal coordinator Katherine Costanza says so far, they’ve removed about 12 percent of the debris.

“We started the debris removal process this past Friday and we have debris crews working in every neighborhood in the parish.” Katherine Costanza, JP Environmental Affairs Assistance Director said.

An online map on the JP website shows residents where debris crews are working.

“We have some areas that impacted more heavily than others and that’s the efforts are going to focus initially,” Costanza said. “Ultimately we will get to the residents that have debris at the curb.”

In New Orleans, a city spokesman says so far crews have picked up about 2700 cubic yards of green waste since last Friday.

Those crews are expected to make one pass per city street in the coming weeks.

“After Hurricane Zeta, we did have significant debris,” Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. “That has been a priority for the city and continues to be. The crews are working right now in many areas of the city.”

Crews are also making progress in St. Bernard Parish where 67000 cubic yards of debris was picked up since Monday.

Emergency contractors working for the state and Plaquemines Parish have picked up about 21,000 cubic yards of debris.