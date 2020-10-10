x
Photos: damage from Hurricane Delta

Saturday, less than a day after the storm made landfall, the U.S. Coast Guard began surveys of the area by plane, looking for anybody stuck amidst the debris.
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Despite Hurricane Delta moving quickly over Louisiana's coastal areas, the storm passed over much of the southwestern area devastated by Hurricane Laura earlier in the season. 

The Coast Guard released several pictures Saturday showing what they found: 

Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, Louisiana in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It was a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

Most of southeastern Louisiana saw less than an inch of rain from the storm because the center was on the other side of the state with bands of rain passing through the outlying areas quickly.

It moved into Mississipi as a tropical depression Saturday morning, with winds down to 35 mph. No deaths were reported from the storm by Saturday afternoon. 

Do you have photos from Delta? Send them to (504) 529-4444 or download the WWL-TV app to submit them and get the latest news.

