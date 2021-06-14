PTC 3 just off LA coast, heaviest rain beginning to move east

Parts of SE LA still receiving heavy rain tonight, but that will continue to shift eastward.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect for Louisiana stretching along the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coastlines.

Heaviest rainfall is beginning to move eastward and more of a focus will start along the MS coast late tonight.. Rainfall amounts around SELA range from .50 in the River Parishes, to 1.5-near 3" across the metro area with the most in lower Plaquemines at over 5"!

Minor coastal flooding will continue, but with the trajectory toward the NE, winds will shift to a NW and W direction tomorrow, pushing water back offshore. Most of the rain looks to be gone not long after midnight tonight.

Saturday appears to be a much drier day with perhaps a few passing showers. The tropical disturbance is embedded within a trough and it appears that the southern or western end will move northward and settle over by Sunday and Monday, increasing rain and storm chances to around 60%. A weak surge from the north will push the rainfall out of the area and we look drier and hotter from Tuesday through the rest of next week.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.