NEW ORLEANS — The latest advisory just released from the National Hurricane Center shows a slowly strengthening system. No changes in its classification, it remains a Potential Tropical Cyclone that is expected to become a tropical depression later today.

The sustained winds have increased though, now up to 35 mph, remember tropical storm winds are 39 mph or greater. The central pressure has also dropped slightly indicating a slowly deepening storm. We are still not seeing a defined center of circulation but we are getting closer

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical system in the gulf churns toward Louisiana

