River parishes warn residents to keep their guard up for Hurricane Delta

“It’s hard to believe that there’s a major hurricane right there in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Hotard. “Gotta stay on guard one more time.”

LOUISIANA, USA — With a forecast potentially in flux, Southeast Louisiana has its guard up. The river parishes of St. John the Baptist, St. James, and St. Charles are all monitoring river levels and preparing in case they feel the impacts of Hurricane Delta.

There are no evacuations in those areas as of 10pm Wednesday.

“We’ve still been preparing. Much like much of the region, we had prepared for so many storms already it was like we were in a continuous preparation mode. But all of our pumps and generators, everything is ready to go in case we do have some problems,” said St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard.

She’s encouraging people to pay attention to the forecast and make sure they are ready.

Wednesday, St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne went live on Facebook to talk about the storm. He told residents to have supplies, medications, and water ready.

“Operations crews are preparing pump stations and continuing to clear debris in storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs around the parish. Utility crews are ensuring all equipment is operational and backup systems are in place,” said Dufresne.

Residents there are bracing for whatever the next few days might bring, and hoping it’s the last close call of 2020.

