List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say it looks like two hurricanes could hit southeast Louisiana within two days.

Forecasters say Marco and Laura are both projected to approach the Gulf Coast at or close to hurricane force. Marco could make landfall Monday afternoon and Laura on Wednesday afternoon.

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

St. Charles Parish

Sand and sandbags will be made available Saturday, Aug. 22 for St. Charles Parish residents with valid ID.

Parishwide

East Bank Bridge Park

West Bank Bridge Park

District I

Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive

Bamboo Street and Plantation Road

Across from 198 Keller Street

King Street behind the school

End of River Park Drive

School House Road near railroad tracks

Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee

Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road

Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

District III

Red Church Subdivision

Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road

LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church

LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

Fourth Street

Bar None Subdivision

Charles Towne Subdivision

Fairfield Subdivision

I-310 Service Road

Oakland Subdivision

Preston Hollow and River Road

River View

Dianne Place

District VI

Montz Recreation Park

New Sarpy Recreation Park

Norco Elementary School at the Spillway Levee

Norco Fire Station

Norco Adult Learning Center on 2nd Street and Apple

District VII

George Cousins Road and West Heather Street

Valencia Street and Primrose Drive

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government announces the opening of six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday, August 23, 2020. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. The locations will be open from dawn to dusk.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building: 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn: 34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La.

The Old Levee District Site: 61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn: 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn: 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn: 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington, La.

Jefferson Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Lafourche Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Orleans Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Plaquemines Parish

Starting Sunday, August 23 from 12 PM parish-wide sandbag locations will be open. See below for sand bag locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and only take what they need.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building (333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037)

Port Sulphur YMCA, 278 Civic Dr, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

Buras YMCA, 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

Former location of the Boothville-Venice Community Center, 112 Gille Ln, Boothville, 70041

Davant Community Center, 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040

Braithwaite Auditorium, 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

St. Bernard Parish

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following 10 locations Aug. 22 - Aug. 24, 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Norman’s Boxing Gym – 801 Community St., Arabi, La.

St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette, La.

OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux, La.

Corner of Volpe Dr. and Florida Ave. 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. only

Val Riess Complex – 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette, La.

Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, La.

Verret Fire Station #10 – 3901 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard, La.

Patricia Park – 1809 Karl Dr., Arabi, La.

Kenilworth Park – 2241 Bobolink Dr., St. Bernard, La.

Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard, La.

Vista Park – Buccaneer Villa North – 8540 Victory Dr., Chalmette, La.

St. James Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

St. John Parish

Sandbag locations will operate on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 8:00 am to 7:00 p.m.

Self-Serve Locations:

Please bring a shovel.

St. John Community Center - 2900 Hwy 51 - LaPlace

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve

Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard

Wallace Fire Station

Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:

(Limit 10 pre-filled)

425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said self-serve sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities:

Natalbany

Loranger –

Husser –

Wilmer –

Kentwood –

Independence.

In the 8th Ward, sandbag stations will be set up at the fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 east in Bedico.

In Ponchatoula, the fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits will have self-serve sandbag stations, as will the Hammond Baptist Fire Station.





Miller said residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags at the self-serve sites.

Terrebonne Parish

No information on sandbags is available yet for this parish.

Washington Parish

Beginning, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. City of Bogalusa Residents (limit 10/person) -Austin St @ Bauer St -Main St. ballpark -Ave B Sports Complex -Sand and bags are available at each location. Please bring your own shovel.

Beginning Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. For All Residents Located Outside City Limits WPFD #7, 17380 Bill Booty Rd., Bogalusa, LA -Sand and bags are available. Please bring your own shovel. Public Works Location #3, 801 Pearl St., Franklinton, LA Public Works Location #2, Yacc Rd., Bogalusa, LA (behind Washington Parish Animal Shelter)

For All Residents Located Varnado & Angie Varnado Town Hall, 63097 Main St, Varnado, LA Sand and Bags are available. Bring your own shovel. Pre-filled bags will be available for those unable to fill their own.

Beginning Monday, August 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Town of Franklinton Residents (limit 10/vehicle) -Pre-filled bags are available. -1108 Lenora St., Franklinton, LA



Hancock County, Miss.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sandbags at the following locations on August 22, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Officials urge residents to bring their own shovels. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Hancock County Horse Arena: 4184 Kiln/DeLisle Rd

Old Hancock County Complex: 3068 Longfellow Dr

Lakeshore community center: 6440 Lower Bay Rd

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 W Hinds St

West Hancock Fire Department: 16006 Washington St

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Cr

More Stories:

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.