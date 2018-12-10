NEW ORLEANS – In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans is stepping up to collect supplies for those impacted by the storm.

The collected supplies will be used to help residents in the Florida Panhandle as well as replenish supplies the organization has already sent to help victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

“We are so thankful for the support South Louisiana has received over the years from the public and other food banks around the country in our times of need," Second Harvest President & CEO Natalie Jayroe said. "We are honored to be able to help repay their favor and kindness by supporting our neighbors during this difficult time.”

Second Harvest is asking for bottled water, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items like canned soups with pop-top lids. There is also a need for hygiene products like razors, diapers, hand sanitizer and feminine hygiene products.

The organization is also accepting monetary donations that will be given to other Feeding America food banks in the Florida Panhandle.

You can drop off donations at the following locations:

New Orleans area

Second Harvest Food Bank

700 Edwards Avenue

Harahan, LA 70123

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*There will also have large boxes outside the Harahan-area facility after-hours and throughout the weekend to accept donations.

Lafayette area

Second Harvest Food Bank

215 E. Pinhook Road

Lafayette, LA

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit Second Harvest Food Bank's website. Anyone with questions about the collection drive can email Second Harvest at help@secondharvest.org

WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @MeghanKeeWWL

