Southwest Louisiana braces for another hurricane

First Hurricane Laura, now Hurricane Delta is headed straight for the Louisiana coast.

CAMERON PARISH, La. — As of dawn on Thursday, Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes are under a mandatory evacuation order, bracing again for a hurricane coming straight to them.

Some are stuck in slow-moving traffic trying to get our of town. Other have gassed up and put down sandbags, ready to ride out another storm.

President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edward's request for an emergency declaration.

“I know that the people all over Louisiana, in particular Southwest Louisiana, are very strong. They're very resilient, they're very faithful and they're going to be tested here,” Edwards said during a press conference Thursday.



The test – has come twice this year.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27, killing 26 people. Many are still trying to get their lives back on track.



“it is very clear that Southwest Louisiana is going to get more of a punch from this than we would like to see for sure, because we're still trying to recover from Hurricane Laura,” … said.



Drone video shows a sea of blue tarps for miles.

Cameron Parish is asking people to document repairs they've made – and secure as much as possible before getting out. But people here say they've been through worse and are thankful the storm has weakened.

“I think with any storm you have some worry in the back of your head,” … said. “You just hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

“I think we're going to be ok. I really do,” .. said. “We may have a few gusts of 100 mph winds, but we've done this before. So, I think we're in good hands.”

Optimism – but a case of Déjà vu – for a region once again at the mercy of the tropics.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.