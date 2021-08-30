ST. BERNARD PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

Entryways for the area are open, but roads are still dangerous to drive on. There will be a curfew from dusk to dawn, due to lack of sight during the night.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Here's the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for St. Bernard Parish.

All entries into the area are currently open, and there is no flooding, according to St. Bernard Parish Government Officials. With powerlines done, and the limited visibility at night, officials have placed a curfew on citizens from dusk to dawn.

Roadways are still dangerous with trees and power lines down, and people are to stay off the roads unless for an emergency. All businesses are closed, and access to the gas pump is limited to only one or two places.

An assessment of the damage for boats and camps will be available later, do no go check on them yourself at this time.

POWER

The area will be without power for a while; residents looking to return home are asked to exercise caution traveling back.

People using generators should follow these tips:

Do not place generators inside any structure, including garages, carports and sheds; place them 15-20 feet away from home, downwind away from doors, windows and vents.

Allow the generator to cool for 15 minutes before refueling.

Use a heavy-duty cord, and never use a wall outlet.

Do not use in rainy or wet conditions.

Only use approved gasoline.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Ground the gas can, not in the back of a truck.

Do not smoke while fueling up.

SCHOOLS

All schools are closed until further notice; this is extended to all school events and activities.

CURFEW

Residents are to stay indoors from dusk to dawn due to limited visibility.

EMERGENCY NUMBERS

9-1-1 is experiencing technical difficulties.

If you find yourself in an emergency, please go to your nearest fire station or approach your nearest officer.

St. Bernard Sheriff's Office can be reached at 504-579-4888, 504-442-5739 or 504-784-3087.





ROADS