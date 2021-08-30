ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH | Latest on power, damage, closures & more

Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Here’s the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for St. John the Baptist Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in the parish.

► For an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Call 985-652-6338 or 985-652-2222 if anyone is in need to be rescued.

To report down trees, text the address to 504-884-0607.

FEMA AID

To apply for FEMA Aid:

HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER

Water, ice, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) are available for St. John the Baptist Parish residents daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. via drive-thru at the following locations:

Wallace Fire Station - 5733 Hwy 18, Vacherie - Wallace

REGALA Gym - 200 REGALA Park Rd, Reserve

POWER

► To view the latest outage information, visit Entergy's Outage Map.

WATER

► Boil Water Advisory: All water customers in St. John the Baptist Parish are under a boil water advisory until further notice. Water is safe to bathe but boil it before other uses.

Water is being restored at a slow pace. Crews are working around the clock to repair leaks and build pressure in the system. Crews are working to restore water in LaPlace.

WHAT'S OPEN?

For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.

ROADS

CURFEW

A parish-wide curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until further notice. For more information on curfew in St. John the Baptist Parish, visit www.sjbparish.gov.

SCHOOLS

All schools and school offices will be closed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 7.

DEBRIS PICKUP

Residents should separate debris into the following categories: Household garbage, construction debris, vegetation debris, hazardous waste, 'white' goods, electronics.

Do not set debris against trees or poles.

Routine garbage collection is suspended until further notice.