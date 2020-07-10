St. Tammany Parish preps for Hurricane Delta

For St. Tammany updates please call 986-809-2300 or got to stpgov.org

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St.Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced Wednesday in a press conference that the parish is prepared for Hurricane Delta’s impact.

The parish has been ready since last week for the storm.

Self serving sandbag locations were made available to the public in 6 locations around the parish.

Those location are:

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

The Old Levee District Site

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

The potential category 3 hurricane has prompted the parish to file an emergency declaration and activate their Emergency Operation Center as early as October 8 at 7pm.

Residents are encouraged to not let their guard down as a storm surge of 3- 5 feet is anticipated.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner ,Eric Skrmetta, says utility crews are ready to restore power as hours long outages are expected during this weather event.

Entergy has 1,000 personnel, Cleco has 900 personnel and Demco has 250 personnel as scouts, vegetation crews and bucket trucks, to respond to those with power outages and down lines and down trees.

Any home with a generator is asked not to plug the generator up to an outlet inside the home but instead plug the appliance directly in to the generator as it is a danger to the linemen working on power restoration.

Keep generators are to be kept outside and away from the house not in the house or garage.

Parish President Mike Cooper says that today is the day to prepare for the hurricane by getting food, water, ice and any medications you may need.

At this time no evacuations or sheltering is in place and all parish offices will remain open.

