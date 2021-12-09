State of emergency declared ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

According to the National Weather Service, Nicholas formed in the Gulf Of Mexico and is forecasted to bring heavy rains with flash flooding. Areas impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Ida and previous flash flooding are expected to be affected by the coming tropical weather.

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the Southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing. In this area heavy rain and flash flooding are possible. However, it is also likely that all of South Louisiana will see heavy rain this week, including areas recently affected by Hurricane Ida. This tropical storm has the potential to disrupt some power restoration and recovery work currently underway. I encourage anyone who has had recent damage from Ida, Laura or other disasters to take necessary measures to protect their home or business from additional harm. All Louisianans should to pay close attention to this tropical system in the coming days,” Gov. Edwards said.