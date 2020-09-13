S&WB head says New Orleans is ready for Sally

The New Orleans pumps can handle about 1 inch of water for the first hour of operation, and a half-inch each hour after.

NEW ORLEANS — Sewerage & Water Board chief Ghassan Korban said he was confident in the agency's capabilities ahead of Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to be a Category 2 Hurricane when it makes landfall on the southeast Louisiana coast Tuesday.

Speaking with WWL-TV Sunday morning, Korban said there should be no power issues for the city's pumps. Four of the large turbines and five backup generators -- called EMDs -- are ready for activation when the severe weather hits.

Almost all of the city's pumps are operational as well, he said.

"That really isn't causing us any concern," Korban said. "Ninety-eight of 99 pumps are working."

The one non-operational pump is a small one in New Orleans East, he said. Another pump in Algiers was repaired yesterday, and Ghassan said crews were working to fix the New Orleans East machinery ahead of Sally.

S&WB also has a series of frequency changers used to convert modern electrical signals from the Entergy power grid to a type usable by the city's century-old drainage system.

But Sally is moving slowly, and is expected to slow down even more as it approaches the coast, meaning it could sit over the city for an extended period of time. The storm is expected to produce much more water per hour than the pumps can drain, meaning some streets will flood, and some may be impassable.

Do not drive through standing water; overpasses are especially dangerous because streets usually dip underneath them, allowing several feet of water to pool.

