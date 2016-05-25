NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Disturbance 14 is now Tropical Storm Michael, according to an 11:55 a.m. update by the National Hurricane Center. Additional strengthening is expected and is anticipated to become a hurricane before making landfall along the FL panhandle on Wed. Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Destin, Florida on Wednesday.

Hurricane Page - Tracks, models, interactive maps

Forecast models are showing that the low will drift into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, and there it is expected to strengthen as it drifts north then turns northeast. The latest model runs keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek, which will force the system to turn northeast.

A turn toward the north is expected later today, with that motion at a faster forward speed continuing through early Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center will move through the Yucatan Channel Monday morning and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next several days, with the depression expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday. The system could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

We will still have to track it, as there is still some uncertainty in the path and timing - but right now it looks like the center will stay east of Louisiana with the strong winds and associated rain on the far (eastern) side.

So what should we expect in south Louisiana?

At this time it looks like:

- possibly higher than normal tides starting Tuesday due to sustained southeast/east winds, and

- some rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-3 inches for southeast Louisiana. Higher amounts of 3-6 inches are possible toward the Florida panhandle.

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL