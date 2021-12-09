Many homes in the Cocodrie area are completely gone

NEW ORLEANS — Two weeks after hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, Cocodrie residents Elizabeth Schrader and her husband are sleeping in a tent.

"I never thought it would happen to me, but it did," Elizabeth Schrader said.

The Schrader's home is one of the many in the neighborhood that is completely gone.

Homes that are still standing have significant damage, and where these homes once stood, the rebuilding process has begun.

Schrader and her husband are among the group of residents rebuilding.

With little more than tarp and wood, Schrader's husband and their neighbors built a place where the pair could spend their days.

Water and MRE's are being dropped for people in the area.

"It means a lot, and I thank them every day for what they’re doing for us," Schrader said.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is bringing more than 8 inches of rain in some parts of Louisiana this week. In the meantime, the Schraders continue their recovery 15 days after Hurricane Ida's unprecedented landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

There is still time to apply for FEMA assistance. They have set up several mobile units across Southeast Louisiana.

The deadline for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance, replacing personal property, and money for chainsaws and generators is Oct. 28.

FEMA has already provided $308 million in grants to Ida survivors. Around 270,000 homes have been approved for aid statewide.